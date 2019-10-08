Zacks: Brokerages Expect Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) Will Announce Earnings of $1.21 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) to announce earnings of $1.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Leidos’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.27. Leidos posted earnings per share of $1.14 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Leidos will report full year earnings of $4.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.66 to $4.80. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Leidos.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. Leidos had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. Leidos’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

LDOS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Leidos in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Leidos to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Leidos from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.33.

Shares of LDOS traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,884,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,184,596. Leidos has a twelve month low of $50.33 and a twelve month high of $89.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.65 and its 200-day moving average is $77.46. The company has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. This is a boost from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.05%.

In related news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total transaction of $42,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,168.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. 74.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

