Zacks: Brokerages Expect IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $597.35 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) will post $597.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for IDEXX Laboratories’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $597.65 million and the lowest is $596.90 million. IDEXX Laboratories posted sales of $545.45 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories will report full year sales of $2.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.39 billion to $2.40 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.63 billion to $2.65 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for IDEXX Laboratories.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $620.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.10 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 765.45% and a net margin of 17.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share.

IDXX has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $282.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America set a $300.00 price target on IDEXX Laboratories and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.29.

Shares of IDXX stock traded down $4.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $267.72. The company had a trading volume of 235,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,397. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.85 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $276.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $260.95. IDEXX Laboratories has a one year low of $176.11 and a one year high of $292.17.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Chairman Jonathan W. Ayers sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total transaction of $5,245,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rebecca M. Henderson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.17, for a total value of $1,084,680.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,985,114.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,305 shares of company stock valued at $19,402,442 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter worth $15,434,000. Spence Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.4% during the third quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 38,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,396,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 43.2% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after buying an additional 2,747 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 130.3% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,228,000 after buying an additional 23,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.1% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 4,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

