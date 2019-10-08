Zacks: Brokerages Expect Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) to Post $0.14 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Etsy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.17. Etsy reported earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Etsy will report full year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.33. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Etsy.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. The company had revenue of $181.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.28 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 15.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS.

ETSY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush upgraded Etsy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Canaccord Genuity set a $85.00 target price on Etsy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Etsy in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.06.

Shares of ETSY traded up $0.66 on Tuesday, reaching $56.48. The stock had a trading volume of 2,287,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,046,259. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.19. Etsy has a 12-month low of $38.02 and a 12-month high of $73.35.

In related news, insider Michael T. Fisher sold 5,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $288,002.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,248,674. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Goyal Kruti Patel sold 3,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.28, for a total value of $200,013.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,711.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,460 shares of company stock valued at $923,477. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Etsy by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,462 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 41,990 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 11,069 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 13,652 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 15,419 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

