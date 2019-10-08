Zacks: Brokerages Expect Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.80 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) will report sales of $1.80 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Devon Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.87 billion. Devon Energy posted sales of $2.58 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 30.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Devon Energy will report full year sales of $7.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.92 billion to $7.46 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $7.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.35 billion to $10.43 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Devon Energy.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a net margin of 39.80% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

DVN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $25.50 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, MKM Partners set a $32.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Devon Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.19.

In other Devon Energy news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total value of $32,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,008.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $704,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 73,209 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,239,000 after purchasing an additional 5,862 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 39,512 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 10,425 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $390,000. 85.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DVN stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.89. 6,992,326 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,079,229. Devon Energy has a 12-month low of $20.37 and a 12-month high of $40.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.91%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

