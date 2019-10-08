Zacks: Brokerages Expect Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $314.05 Million

Equities research analysts expect Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) to post sales of $314.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Denbury Resources’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $328.24 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $303.90 million. Denbury Resources posted sales of $394.97 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 20.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Denbury Resources will report full-year sales of $1.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.31 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Denbury Resources.

Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. Denbury Resources had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 27.05%. The business had revenue of $343.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $2.00 target price on Denbury Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group set a $2.00 target price on Denbury Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Denbury Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Denbury Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.54.

Shares of Denbury Resources stock remained flat at $$1.09 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 17,559,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,097,906. Denbury Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.87 and a fifty-two week high of $6.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $497.84 million, a PE ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 3.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.50.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Denbury Resources by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 30,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Denbury Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC increased its position in Denbury Resources by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 43,500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC increased its position in Denbury Resources by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 63,500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Denbury Resources by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,976 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 27,715 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

About Denbury Resources

Denbury Resources Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, Louisiana, and Alabama in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

