Zacks: Brokerages Expect Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) to Post $1.54 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) will report earnings of $1.54 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Columbia Sportswear’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.57 and the lowest is $1.52. Columbia Sportswear posted earnings of $1.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will report full-year earnings of $4.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.72 to $4.80. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.09 to $5.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Columbia Sportswear.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.22. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $526.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on COLM. Stifel Nicolaus set a $129.00 target price on Columbia Sportswear and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine cut Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley set a $109.00 target price on Columbia Sportswear and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (up from $120.00) on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Friday, July 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Columbia Sportswear has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.00.

Columbia Sportswear stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $94.11. 231,296 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,760. Columbia Sportswear has a 52-week low of $80.03 and a 52-week high of $109.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.88. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.70.

In related news, COO Thomas B. Cusick sold 17,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.77, for a total transaction of $1,860,110.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,657,172.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas H. Morse sold 2,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $275,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $373,065. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,938 shares of company stock valued at $8,461,381 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 56.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Columbia Sportswear by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,077,552 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $308,249,000 after purchasing an additional 50,087 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its position in Columbia Sportswear by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 2,971,514 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $297,627,000 after purchasing an additional 369,222 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Columbia Sportswear by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,408,031 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $141,029,000 after purchasing an additional 90,583 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Columbia Sportswear by 221.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 430,356 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,104,000 after purchasing an additional 296,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Columbia Sportswear by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 404,767 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $40,161,000 after purchasing an additional 55,219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.68% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

