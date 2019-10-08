Zacks: Brokerages Expect Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) to Announce $0.62 EPS

Equities analysts expect Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) to report earnings per share of $0.62 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.64. Bank of Marin Bancorp also posted earnings per share of $0.62 during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.71. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Bank of Marin Bancorp.

Get Bank of Marin Bancorp alerts:

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 31.30%. The firm had revenue of $26.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.59 million.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BMRC shares. BidaskClub lowered Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine lowered Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th.

BMRC traded down $0.78 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,873. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $45.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $562.10 million, a P/E ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.55.

In other news, EVP Peter Pelham sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $120,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,265.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 6,391 shares of company stock worth $264,066 over the last ninety days. 5.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 955.1% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 62,493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after buying an additional 56,570 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,010,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after buying an additional 38,909 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 700,675 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,742,000 after buying an additional 6,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 648.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. 45.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in California, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

See Also: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bank of Marin Bancorp (BMRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.