Zacks: Brokerages Expect Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) to Announce $1.30 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) to post earnings of $1.30 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Aptiv’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.22 and the highest is $1.33. Aptiv reported earnings of $1.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aptiv will report full year earnings of $5.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.18. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.27 to $6.23. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Aptiv.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 34.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS.

APTV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Aptiv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.35.

In related news, CAO Allan J. Brazier sold 4,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $427,680.00. Also, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.56, for a total transaction of $250,768.00. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Davis Rea LTD. boosted its position in Aptiv by 0.9% during the second quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 15,666 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Aptiv by 0.6% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,563 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Aptiv by 30.6% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 692 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Aptiv by 22.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. boosted its position in Aptiv by 4.4% during the second quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 4,379 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. 95.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE APTV traded down $3.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 967,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,529,965. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Aptiv has a fifty-two week low of $58.80 and a fifty-two week high of $91.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.19.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

