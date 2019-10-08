Zacks: Brokerages Expect Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Will Post Earnings of $2.24 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) to announce earnings of $2.24 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Alaska Air Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.41 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.05. Alaska Air Group posted earnings of $1.91 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will report full year earnings of $5.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $6.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.50 to $7.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Alaska Air Group.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.06. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. Alaska Air Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

ALK has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Macquarie downgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Imperial Capital reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up previously from $68.00) on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.86.

Shares of NYSE ALK traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.18. The stock had a trading volume of 944,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,284,469. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.62 and its 200-day moving average is $61.61. The company has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.85. Alaska Air Group has a 52 week low of $53.39 and a 52 week high of $74.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

In related news, VP Kyle B. Levine sold 2,430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $157,950.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,039 shares in the company, valued at $522,535. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALK. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Alaska Air Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Alaska Air Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Alaska Air Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Alaska Air Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in Alaska Air Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

Recommended Story: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alaska Air Group (ALK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.