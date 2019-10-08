Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.40 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) to report sales of $2.40 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for VMware’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.40 billion to $2.41 billion. VMware posted sales of $2.20 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th.

On average, analysts expect that VMware will report full-year sales of $10.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.00 billion to $10.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $11.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.77 billion to $11.98 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover VMware.

Get VMware alerts:

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 47.55% and a net margin of 66.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VMW shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on VMware from $198.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Wedbush set a $210.00 target price on VMware and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. ValuEngine lowered VMware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (down from $198.00) on shares of VMware in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. VMware presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.27.

Shares of NYSE:VMW traded down $3.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $149.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,186,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,397,874. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $146.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.82. VMware has a fifty-two week low of $128.69 and a fifty-two week high of $206.80.

In other VMware news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $3,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,138,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 2,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.62, for a total value of $325,983.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 140,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,274,560.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,498 shares of company stock valued at $11,190,610 over the last ninety days. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VMW. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in VMware by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 106,875 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $14,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in VMware by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 742,032 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $133,944,000 after purchasing an additional 153,973 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in VMware by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,771 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in VMware by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,615 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in VMware by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 31,110 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $5,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. 17.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About VMware

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

See Also: What is a Roth IRA?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VMware (VMW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.