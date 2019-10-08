Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Will Announce Earnings of $3.61 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) will announce $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for SYNNEX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.62. SYNNEX posted earnings of $3.65 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 9th.

On average, analysts expect that SYNNEX will report full year earnings of $12.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.60 to $12.61. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $13.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.95 to $13.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow SYNNEX.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 1.92%. SYNNEX’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SNX. Bank of America began coverage on SYNNEX in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of SYNNEX in a report on Friday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. ValuEngine cut SYNNEX from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised SYNNEX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.80.

SNX traded up $1.68 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.79. 326,498 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,951. SYNNEX has a 1 year low of $71.82 and a 1 year high of $115.56. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. SYNNEX’s payout ratio is currently 13.77%.

In related news, SVP Simon Leung sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.64, for a total value of $100,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,307 shares in the company, valued at $1,943,056.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.98, for a total value of $32,484.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,645,643.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,518 shares of company stock valued at $1,603,138 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in SYNNEX by 1.5% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in SYNNEX by 17.6% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in SYNNEX by 2.8% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in SYNNEX by 16.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in SYNNEX by 21.6% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

