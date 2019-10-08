Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Pacific Coast Oil Trust (NYSE:ROYT) to Post $0.05 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Pacific Coast Oil Trust (NYSE:ROYT) will report $0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Pacific Coast Oil Trust’s earnings. Pacific Coast Oil Trust posted earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 58.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pacific Coast Oil Trust will report full-year earnings of $0.22 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.08 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Pacific Coast Oil Trust.

Get Pacific Coast Oil Trust alerts:

Pacific Coast Oil Trust (NYSE:ROYT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08. The business had revenue of $12.13 million during the quarter. Pacific Coast Oil Trust had a net margin of 23.98% and a return on equity of 6.20%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pacific Coast Oil Trust stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Pacific Coast Oil Trust (NYSE:ROYT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 22,164 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.06% of Pacific Coast Oil Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 12.39% of the company’s stock.

ROYT stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.52. 296,606 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,648. The company has a market cap of $60.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.13. Pacific Coast Oil Trust has a 52 week low of $1.48 and a 52 week high of $2.95.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.0238 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.80%. Pacific Coast Oil Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.88%.

About Pacific Coast Oil Trust

Pacific Coast Oil Trust acquires and holds net profits and royalty interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in California. Its properties include Orcutt properties located in the Santa Maria Basin; and West Pico, East Coyote, and Sawtelle properties located in the Los Angeles Basin of California.

Further Reading: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pacific Coast Oil Trust (ROYT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Coast Oil Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Coast Oil Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.