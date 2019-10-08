Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) to Post $0.51 EPS

Analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.51 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Horizon Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.51. Horizon Therapeutics reported earnings of $0.65 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 21.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics will report full year earnings of $1.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.89. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $2.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Horizon Therapeutics.

Get Horizon Therapeutics alerts:

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.14. Horizon Therapeutics had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 30.33%. The firm had revenue of $320.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HZNP. Stifel Nicolaus set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Horizon Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.67.

In other news, Director James Samuel Shannon sold 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total value of $412,145.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $412,145. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Irina Konstantinovsky sold 17,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total transaction of $476,274.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,819 shares in the company, valued at $1,196,667.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 255,505 shares of company stock worth $7,033,488. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,754,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $210,628,000 after purchasing an additional 896,500 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 165.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,205,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $137,575,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242,071 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 5,097,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,656,000 after purchasing an additional 695,950 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,090,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,480,000 after purchasing an additional 657,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,370,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,037,000 after purchasing an additional 167,929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HZNP traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.23. 1,006,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,743,798. Horizon Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $16.56 and a 52-week high of $29.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.00 and its 200-day moving average is $25.69.

Horizon Therapeutics Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

Featured Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Horizon Therapeutics (HZNP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.