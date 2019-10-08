Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS) to Announce $0.04 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS) to post earnings per share of $0.04 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Digital Turbine’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.03. Digital Turbine reported earnings of $0.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 300%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Digital Turbine will report full-year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Digital Turbine.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Digital Turbine had a negative net margin of 7.42% and a positive return on equity of 23.70%. The business had revenue of $30.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.39 million.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Digital Turbine and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Digital Turbine has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.73.

NASDAQ APPS traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,008,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,613,301. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.91 and a 200 day moving average of $5.07. Digital Turbine has a twelve month low of $1.21 and a twelve month high of $7.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $523.78 million, a P/E ratio of 128.00 and a beta of 1.39.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine in the second quarter worth $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine in the second quarter worth $33,000. Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine in the second quarter worth $75,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine in the first quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Bogle Investment Management L P DE acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine in the second quarter worth $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.29% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication solutions for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. The company offers Ignite, a mobile application management software to control, manage, and monetize the applications that are installed on mobile devices and professional services directly related to the ignite platform.

