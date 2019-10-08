Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) to Post $1.48 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) will report $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.51. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH posted earnings per share of $1.39 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 16th.

On average, analysts expect that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will report full-year earnings of $5.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.85 to $5.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.22 to $6.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.85). CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on CCI shares. New Street Research downgraded CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Citigroup lowered their target price on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $144.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 target price (up previously from $133.00) on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.83.

In other news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.34, for a total transaction of $143,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,297.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Landis Martin purchased 16,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $127.33 per share, with a total value of $2,075,479.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 130,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,631,462.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,057,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,046,352,000 after purchasing an additional 207,370 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,357,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,610,822,000 after purchasing an additional 99,687 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,629,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $733,773,000 after purchasing an additional 50,909 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,904,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $627,759,000 after purchasing an additional 332,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,016,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $393,260,000 after purchasing an additional 556,157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CCI traded down $0.36 on Tuesday, reaching $137.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,199,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,859,169. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $142.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 1 year low of $103.21 and a 1 year high of $149.47. The company has a market capitalization of $57.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $1.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $4.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.12%.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

