Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) to Announce $1.28 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) will post earnings of $1.28 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Camden Property Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.27. Camden Property Trust posted earnings per share of $1.20 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 31st.

On average, analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will report full-year earnings of $5.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.07 to $5.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.30 to $5.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Camden Property Trust.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.84). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $255.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CPT. Citigroup lifted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson downgraded Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Capital One Financial raised Camden Property Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $107.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.33.

Shares of CPT traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.76. The stock had a trading volume of 285,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,186. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.14. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $83.67 and a twelve month high of $113.59. The firm has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.09%.

In other news, Director William B. Mcguire sold 1,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.12, for a total transaction of $206,053.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 8.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 27,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 4.7% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 47,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,289,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,387,330,000 after buying an additional 104,896 shares during the period. Natixis boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 26.1% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 3,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 27.3% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

