Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Brigham Minerals Inc (NYSE:MNRL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $27.52 Million

Equities analysts expect that Brigham Minerals Inc (NYSE:MNRL) will report sales of $27.52 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Brigham Minerals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $28.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $26.80 million. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Brigham Minerals will report full-year sales of $100.69 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $93.90 million to $106.55 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $144.22 million, with estimates ranging from $116.00 million to $217.99 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Brigham Minerals.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.73 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on MNRL. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.80.

Brigham Minerals stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.69. 196,059 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,330. Brigham Minerals has a 12 month low of $18.36 and a 12 month high of $23.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals in the second quarter worth $27,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals in the second quarter worth $37,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals in the second quarter worth $93,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals in the second quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals in the second quarter worth $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.70% of the company’s stock.

Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP/STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

