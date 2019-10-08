Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BLPH) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BLPH) to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Bellerophon Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the lowest is ($0.09). Bellerophon Therapeutics posted earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 144.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Bellerophon Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.20). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.17). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Bellerophon Therapeutics.

Get Bellerophon Therapeutics alerts:

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01.

BLPH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine raised Bellerophon Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:BLPH traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $0.45. 150,366 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,964. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.27 and a beta of -0.04. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.42 and a 52 week high of $1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.63.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 130,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 23,650 shares during the last quarter. Arch Venture Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $631,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,152,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 158,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,434,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 116,862 shares during the last quarter. 53.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Company Profile

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage therapeutics company, which focuses on developing innovative products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address significant unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. The company engages in two programs including INOpulse and BCM.

Featured Article: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bellerophon Therapeutics (BLPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.