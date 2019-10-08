Zacks: Bridgewater Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BWB) Given $14.50 Consensus Price Target by Brokerages

Bridgewater Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BWB) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus price target of $14.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.26 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Bridgewater Bancshares an industry rank of 198 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Bridgewater Bancshares alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in a research report on Friday, July 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Bridgewater Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $1,665,000. Eidelman Virant Capital grew its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 82,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 24,680 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 266,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 87,800 shares during the period. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 526.2% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC now owns 27,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 22,851 shares during the period. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. 44.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BWB stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.72. 125,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,339. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 52 week low of $9.30 and a 52 week high of $13.20. The company has a market capitalization of $333.04 million, a PE ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.98.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $19.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.55 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Bridgewater Bancshares will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

About Bridgewater Bancshares

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Neutral Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bridgewater Bancshares (BWB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.