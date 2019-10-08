Zacks: Analysts Set $53.00 Target Price for Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) have received a consensus broker rating score of 3.50 (Sell) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has assigned a hold recommendation to the company.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price target of $53.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.90 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Mercury General an industry rank of 36 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research firms have weighed in on MCY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercury General from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine cut Mercury General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

MCY traded down $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $53.59. 3,925 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,544. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.25. Mercury General has a one year low of $47.96 and a one year high of $65.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $936.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.34 million. Mercury General had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mercury General will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 11th. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 139.44%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCY. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG boosted its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 15,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 5,848 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Mercury General in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,981,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 974,440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,790,000 after purchasing an additional 208,274 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.31% of the company’s stock.

About Mercury General

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, fire, and umbrella insurance. Its automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

