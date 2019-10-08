Zacks: Analysts Expect Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) to Post $0.03 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Materialise’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.01). Materialise reported earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 40%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Materialise will report full year earnings of $0.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.13. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.34. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Materialise.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $55.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.53 million. Materialise had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 1.67%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MTLS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Materialise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Materialise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Materialise from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.69.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Materialise in the second quarter worth $38,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Materialise in the first quarter worth $107,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Materialise in the first quarter worth $173,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Materialise by 40.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,831 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 4,015 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Materialise by 25.2% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,367 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. 24.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MTLS traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,019. The firm has a market cap of $953.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 262.57 and a beta of 0.41. Materialise has a 1-year low of $11.16 and a 1-year high of $22.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.39.

About Materialise

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Materialise Software segment offers proprietary software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

