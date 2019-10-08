Zacks: Analysts Expect Franklin Financial Network Inc (NYSE:FSB) to Announce $0.67 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Franklin Financial Network Inc (NYSE:FSB) to post $0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Franklin Financial Network’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.61 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.72. Franklin Financial Network posted earnings per share of $0.70 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Franklin Financial Network will report full-year earnings of $2.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $2.14. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.59 to $2.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Franklin Financial Network.

Franklin Financial Network (NYSE:FSB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.40 million. Franklin Financial Network had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 8.23%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sandler O’Neill downgraded shares of Franklin Financial Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Franklin Financial Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Stephens raised shares of Franklin Financial Network from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franklin Financial Network from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franklin Financial Network has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.20.

In related news, Director James W. Iv Cross sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total transaction of $60,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,604.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Franklin Financial Network by 67,375.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Franklin Financial Network in the 1st quarter worth about $146,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Franklin Financial Network in the 2nd quarter worth about $160,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Franklin Financial Network by 143.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 6,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in Franklin Financial Network by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. 64.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FSB traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.98. The company had a trading volume of 62,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,124. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.47. The stock has a market cap of $433.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.36. Franklin Financial Network has a 52 week low of $25.25 and a 52 week high of $40.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Franklin Financial Network Company Profile

Franklin Financial Network, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Franklin Synergy Bank that provides banking and related financial services to small businesses, corporate entities, local governments, and individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and certificate of deposit accounts; and demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and municipal deposits.

