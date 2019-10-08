Zacks: Analysts Expect Earthstone Energy Inc (NYSE:ESTE) to Post $0.13 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Earthstone Energy Inc (NYSE:ESTE) to report earnings of $0.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Earthstone Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.17. Earthstone Energy posted earnings of $0.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Earthstone Energy will report full-year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $1.40. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $1.17. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Earthstone Energy.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $44.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.60 million. Earthstone Energy had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 16.18%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ESTE. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research note on Sunday, September 1st. ValuEngine raised Earthstone Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Earthstone Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.28.

In other Earthstone Energy news, President Robert John Anderson purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.20 per share, with a total value of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 305,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,240. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 63.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Earthstone Energy by 132.3% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 25,239 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 14,374 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 296.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 78,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 59,000 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $348,000. 21.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ESTE traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.45. 22,688 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,739. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.85. Earthstone Energy has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $10.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.56 and its 200-day moving average is $5.42.

About Earthstone Energy

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the development and operation of oil and gas properties in the United States. Its asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 93 gross Eagle Ford wells; and 13 gross Austin Chalk wells, as well as had 98,847 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (MBOE) of total proved reserves comprised 23,646 MBOE of proved developed reserves and 75,201 MBOE of proved undeveloped reserves.

