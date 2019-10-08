Zacks: Analysts Anticipate US Xpress Enterprises Inc (NYSE:USX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $428.18 Million

Brokerages expect US Xpress Enterprises Inc (NYSE:USX) to announce $428.18 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for US Xpress Enterprises’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $443.75 million and the lowest is $412.60 million. US Xpress Enterprises posted sales of $460.23 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that US Xpress Enterprises will report full year sales of $1.71 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.72 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover US Xpress Enterprises.

Get US Xpress Enterprises alerts:

US Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $413.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.58 million. US Xpress Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.96% and a net margin of 1.74%. US Xpress Enterprises’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share.

USX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised US Xpress Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Stephens downgraded US Xpress Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of US Xpress Enterprises in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded US Xpress Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

In other US Xpress Enterprises news, CFO Eric A. Peterson purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.09 per share, with a total value of $102,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 238,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,581.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Rickel purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.83 per share, with a total value of $38,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 124,177 shares of company stock valued at $513,904 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 34.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in US Xpress Enterprises by 1,533.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,477 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of US Xpress Enterprises during the second quarter worth $77,000. Tranquility Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of US Xpress Enterprises during the second quarter worth $93,000. Cito Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of US Xpress Enterprises during the first quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of US Xpress Enterprises by 631.6% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 21,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 18,720 shares in the last quarter. 36.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of USX traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.28. 152,566 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,706. The company has a market cap of $210.49 million and a PE ratio of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. US Xpress Enterprises has a 52 week low of $3.37 and a 52 week high of $12.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.34.

About US Xpress Enterprises

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.

Featured Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on US Xpress Enterprises (USX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for US Xpress Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Xpress Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.