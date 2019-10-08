Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) to Post $0.77 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) will post earnings per share of $0.77 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Stamps.com’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the lowest is $0.73. Stamps.com reported earnings per share of $2.76 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 72.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stamps.com will report full year earnings of $4.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.92 to $4.35. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $5.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Stamps.com.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $138.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.35 million. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 17.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on STMP shares. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Stamps.com in a research report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine raised Stamps.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Roth Capital raised Stamps.com from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Stamps.com from $50.00 to $62.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub cut Stamps.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stamps.com currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.92.

Shares of Stamps.com stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 875,711. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.13. Stamps.com has a 1-year low of $32.54 and a 1-year high of $226.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.59.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STMP. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Stamps.com by 405.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,674 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA lifted its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 3,036.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 2,164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the period. 99.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

