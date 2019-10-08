Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) Will Announce Earnings of $2.67 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) will post $2.67 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Norfolk Southern’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.85 and the lowest is $2.54. Norfolk Southern posted earnings of $2.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will report full year earnings of $10.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.39 to $10.75. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $11.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.05 to $12.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Norfolk Southern.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 24.15%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.50 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NSC shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $230.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Cascend Securities cut shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $207.17.

In other Norfolk Southern news, Director Jennifer F. Scanlon bought 525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $191.52 per share, for a total transaction of $100,548.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,548. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alera Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,409 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 360 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 12,654 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,141 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

NSC stock traded up $2.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $172.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,267,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,615,615. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $176.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.20. Norfolk Southern has a 12 month low of $138.65 and a 12 month high of $211.46. The stock has a market cap of $44.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 39.54%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Norfolk Southern (NSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.