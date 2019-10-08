Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Intersect ENT Inc (NASDAQ:XENT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $24.23 Million

Analysts forecast that Intersect ENT Inc (NASDAQ:XENT) will announce $24.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Intersect ENT’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $23.23 million and the highest estimate coming in at $26.01 million. Intersect ENT posted sales of $24.67 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intersect ENT will report full year sales of $108.61 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $108.10 million to $109.32 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $122.07 million, with estimates ranging from $114.76 million to $133.05 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Intersect ENT.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $26.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.13 million. Intersect ENT had a negative net margin of 31.43% and a negative return on equity of 29.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities upgraded Intersect ENT from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Guggenheim cut Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank cut Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, June 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub cut Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Intersect ENT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XENT. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its position in Intersect ENT by 133.6% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 4,555 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its position in Intersect ENT by 190.9% in the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 6,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in Intersect ENT in the first quarter worth $212,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Intersect ENT by 106.1% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,013 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 9,275 shares during the period. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intersect ENT in the second quarter worth $539,000. 96.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Intersect ENT stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $16.97. 345,834 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,897. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.87 and its 200 day moving average is $23.09. Intersect ENT has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $35.87. The stock has a market cap of $536.14 million, a P/E ratio of -22.33 and a beta of 0.72.

About Intersect ENT

Intersect ENT, Inc, a drug delivery company, researches and develops products for the treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

