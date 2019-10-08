Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) will announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Consumer Portfolio Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.09. Consumer Portfolio Services reported earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Consumer Portfolio Services will report full year earnings of $0.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.61. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Consumer Portfolio Services.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $86.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.93 million. Consumer Portfolio Services had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 5.07%.

CPSS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Consumer Portfolio Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Consumer Portfolio Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Consumer Portfolio Services stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $3.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,680. The firm has a market cap of $76.59 million, a P/E ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 12.64, a current ratio of 12.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.60. Consumer Portfolio Services has a one year low of $2.99 and a one year high of $4.65.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in Consumer Portfolio Services by 490.6% in the 2nd quarter. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 2,766,706 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,513,000 after buying an additional 2,298,242 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Consumer Portfolio Services in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Consumer Portfolio Services by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 658,270 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after buying an additional 28,006 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Consumer Portfolio Services by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 759,535 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after buying an additional 116,290 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Consumer Portfolio Services by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 352,909 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after buying an additional 26,302 shares during the period. 47.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consumer Portfolio Services Company Profile

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It purchases and services retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories, low incomes, or past credit problems.

