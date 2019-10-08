Zacks: 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating.

Zacks has also given 51job an industry rank of 255 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get 51job alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on JOBS. TheStreet raised 51job from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. BidaskClub raised 51job from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 17th.

Shares of JOBS stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $74.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,837. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85 and a beta of 1.56. 51job has a 52 week low of $52.15 and a 52 week high of $97.08.

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.21. 51job had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 40.82%. The business had revenue of $140.36 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of 51job by 31.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,761,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,010,000 after purchasing an additional 424,030 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its position in 51job by 27.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 1,390,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,982,000 after acquiring an additional 300,341 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in 51job by 142.2% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 891,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,434,000 after acquiring an additional 523,509 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its position in 51job by 2,665.4% during the second quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 450,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,031,000 after acquiring an additional 434,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in 51job by 17.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 434,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,769,000 after acquiring an additional 63,091 shares in the last quarter. 44.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 51job

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, and lagou.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 51job (JOBS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 51job Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 51job and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.