Yintech Investment (NASDAQ:YIN) versus Global Brokerage (NASDAQ:GLBR) Head-To-Head Analysis

Yintech Investment (NASDAQ:YIN) and Global Brokerage (OTCMKTS:GLBR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Yintech Investment and Global Brokerage, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yintech Investment 0 0 0 0 N/A Global Brokerage 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Yintech Investment and Global Brokerage’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yintech Investment $157.04 million 2.16 -$125.52 million N/A N/A Global Brokerage $284.06 million 0.00 $70.64 million N/A N/A

Global Brokerage has higher revenue and earnings than Yintech Investment.

Risk and Volatility

Yintech Investment has a beta of 0.37, meaning that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Brokerage has a beta of 4.07, meaning that its share price is 307% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Yintech Investment and Global Brokerage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yintech Investment -58.11% -4.44% -3.59% Global Brokerage N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.8% of Yintech Investment shares are held by institutional investors. 9.0% of Global Brokerage shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Global Brokerage beats Yintech Investment on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Yintech Investment Company Profile

Yintech Investment Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides trading and investment services for online spot commodity trading in the People's Republic of China. The company facilitates the trading by individual customers of gold, silver, and other precious metals and commodities on three exchanges, Shanghai Gold Exchange, Tianjin Precious Metals Exchange, and Guangdong Precious Metals Exchange in China. It provides services, including account opening, investor education, market information, research, live discussion boards, and real-time customer support. Yintech Investment Holdings Limited was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Global Brokerage Company Profile

Global brokerage, Inc., formerly FXCM Inc. (FXCM), is engaged in providing online foreign exchange (FX) trading, contract for difference (CFD) trading, spread betting and related services. The Company owns over 50% of FXCM Group, LLC (FXCM Group). FXCM Group is a holding company of Forex Capital Markets LLC, (FXCM US), Forex Capital Markets Limited, inclusive of all EU branches (FXCM UK), FXCM Australia Pty. Limited, (FXCM AU). The Company focuses on providing global traders with access to market by offering trading tools, hiring trading educators. In addition, FXCM offers educational courses on FX trading and provides trading tools data and resources. FXCM Pro provides retail brokers, small hedge funds and market banks access to wholesale execution and liquidity, as well as providing high and medium frequency funds access to prime brokerage services through FXCM Prime.

