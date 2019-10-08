WSP Global Inc (TSE:WSP) Receives C$82.31 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of WSP Global Inc (TSE:WSP) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$82.31.

WSP has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on WSP Global from C$84.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Raymond James set a C$86.00 price objective on WSP Global and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on WSP Global from C$79.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on WSP Global from C$74.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on WSP Global from C$87.00 to C$88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Shares of TSE WSP traded up C$0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$76.43. 107,514 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,473. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31. WSP Global has a 52 week low of C$56.09 and a 52 week high of C$78.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.39, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$73.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$72.74.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.94 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.71 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that WSP Global will post 4.0500001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. WSP Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.56%.

In related news, Director Pierre Shoiry sold 307,184 shares of WSP Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$78.00, for a total value of C$23,960,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 632,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$49,317,450.

WSP Global Company Profile

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highway, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and partners.

