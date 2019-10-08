Wowbit (WWB) Price Tops $0.0077 on Exchanges

Wowbit (CURRENCY:WWB) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 8th. Wowbit has a total market capitalization of $2.14 million and $94,545.00 worth of Wowbit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wowbit token can now be purchased for about $0.0077 or 0.00000094 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Wowbit has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Phoenix (PHX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000086 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded up 46.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 39.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About Wowbit

WWB is a token. Wowbit’s total supply is 1,111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 277,777,778 tokens. The official message board for Wowbit is wowoonet.com/news.html . Wowbit’s official website is wowoonet.com

Buying and Selling Wowbit

Wowbit can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wowbit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wowbit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wowbit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

