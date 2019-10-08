Workspace Group’s (WKP) Hold Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their hold rating on shares of Workspace Group (LON:WKP) in a research report released on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector performer rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) price objective on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 980 ($12.81) price objective on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Workspace Group from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 1,025 ($13.39) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,018.57 ($13.31).

Get Workspace Group alerts:

LON:WKP opened at GBX 924 ($12.07) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.86. Workspace Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 778 ($10.17) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,043 ($13.63). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 904.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 910.99.

Workspace is focused on helping businesses perform at their very best. The Workspace Advantage is our unique customer offer and is open to all – we provide inspiring, flexible work spaces with super-fast technology in dynamic London locations. Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages 3.8 million sq.

Featured Article: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Workspace Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workspace Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.