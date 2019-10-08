Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY)’s share price dropped 4.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $169.30 and last traded at $169.49, approximately 2,331,811 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 1,830,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $177.84.

WDAY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $225.00 target price on Workday and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Northland Securities set a $225.00 target price on Workday and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Workday from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. JMP Securities set a $225.00 target price on Workday and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Workday from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $138.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.42.

The stock has a market capitalization of $39.07 billion, a PE ratio of -138.93 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $176.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The software maker reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $887.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.44 million. Workday had a negative return on equity of 15.05% and a negative net margin of 15.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Workday Inc will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP James P. Shaughnessy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.32, for a total value of $328,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 281 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.67, for a total value of $61,727.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,105,846 shares of company stock valued at $191,618,890. Company insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WDAY. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Workday by 47.4% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Advantage Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Workday by 89.0% during the second quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 66.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

