Woodstock Corp Has $13.89 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Woodstock Corp cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,998 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 2.4% of Woodstock Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Apple were worth $13,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 46,879,136 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,278,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,705 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,261,306 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,176,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996,126 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2,874.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 35,914,893 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,108,275,000 after acquiring an additional 34,707,634 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,240,790 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,006,058,000 after acquiring an additional 161,912 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,752,244 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,721,844,000 after acquiring an additional 214,362 shares during the period. 58.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAPL traded up $6.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $227.01. The company had a trading volume of 32,353,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,324,112. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $997.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.24. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.00 and a twelve month high of $232.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.27.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $53.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.39 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 52.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 11.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AAPL. Cowen set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. HSBC set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective (up from $245.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $210.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.53.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 67,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.04, for a total value of $14,797,028.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 237,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,025,723.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.17, for a total transaction of $54,668,037.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 372,090 shares of company stock valued at $77,691,639 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

