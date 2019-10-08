Wolfden Resources Corp (CVE:WLF) Director Acquires C$10,500.00 in Stock

Wolfden Resources Corp (CVE:WLF) Director Ewan Stewart Downie acquired 100,000 shares of Wolfden Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.11 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,910,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$725,639.25.

WLF traded down C$0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$0.10. 30,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,626. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.15. Wolfden Resources Corp has a 12 month low of C$0.10 and a 12 month high of C$0.32. The stock has a market cap of $14.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33.

Wolfden Resources (CVE:WLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wolfden Resources Corp will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wolfden Resources Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in North America. The company explores for base metal deposits. Its primarily focuses on developing the Pickett Mountain project that covers approximately 6800 acres of land located in Penobscot County, northern Maine.

