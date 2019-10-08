Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $374.88 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) will report sales of $374.88 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Wintrust Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $369.20 million to $377.00 million. Wintrust Financial posted sales of $347.49 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will report full-year sales of $1.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.46 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.56 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Wintrust Financial.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.27). Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 20.60%. The firm had revenue of $364.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on WTFC. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $92.00 target price on shares of Wintrust Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Wintrust Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.57.

WTFC stock traded down $1.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.34. The stock had a trading volume of 2,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,491. Wintrust Financial has a 1-year low of $59.34 and a 1-year high of $88.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.28.

In related news, Director Gary D. Sweeney purchased 747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.92 per share, for a total transaction of $49,989.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,912.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Wintrust Financial by 89.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 933,255 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,277,000 after buying an additional 439,875 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 49.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 988,775 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,574,000 after purchasing an additional 326,602 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 43.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 713,255 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,181,000 after purchasing an additional 217,376 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 556.4% during the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 211,505 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,474,000 after purchasing an additional 179,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 265.6% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 213,491 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,375,000 after purchasing an additional 155,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

