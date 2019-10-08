Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) Lowered to “Underperform” at Credit Suisse Group

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) was downgraded by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on WLL. Stephens downgraded Whiting Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Whiting Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Whiting Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.28.

Shares of WLL stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $7.24. 7,276,625 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,372,641. The stock has a market cap of $667.39 million, a P/E ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 3.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.46. Whiting Petroleum has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $50.70.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $426.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.02 million. Whiting Petroleum had a return on equity of 0.96% and a net margin of 13.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Whiting Petroleum will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Whiting Petroleum by 183.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,468,822 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $45,229,000 after buying an additional 1,596,609 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Whiting Petroleum by 158.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,078,824 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $38,833,000 after buying an additional 1,275,916 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Whiting Petroleum by 13,495.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,073,529 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $20,054,000 after buying an additional 1,065,633 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Whiting Petroleum by 190.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,134,062 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $29,644,000 after buying an additional 743,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP boosted its position in Whiting Petroleum by 216.3% in the 2nd quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 747,239 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $13,958,000 after buying an additional 510,984 shares during the last quarter. 99.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

