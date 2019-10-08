Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH cut its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 488 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 197.3% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 24.7% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 2,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 25.4% in the second quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 65,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 13,309 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 748.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,164,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

NYSE:WY traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.55. 69,592 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,072,489. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Weyerhaeuser Co has a fifty-two week low of $20.52 and a fifty-two week high of $30.96. The firm has a market cap of $20.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.67.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.25%.

WY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $32.00 target price on Weyerhaeuser and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.67.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Article: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.