Westkam Gold (CVE:WKG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.01

Shares of Westkam Gold Corp (CVE:WKG) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 105000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 million and a P/E ratio of -2.50.

About Westkam Gold (CVE:WKG)

WestKam Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of exploration and evaluation assets in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and tellurium deposits. Its principal property is the Bonaparte property covering an area of 2,461 hectares located in the Kamloops mining district in British Columbia.

