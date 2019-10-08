Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd (TSE:WDO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd (TSE:WDO) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$6.98.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WDO. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Desjardins downgraded Wesdome Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Eight Capital increased their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$6.25 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Pi Financial increased their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$4.50 to C$5.65 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

WDO stock traded up C$0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$6.45. 192,845 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 700,434. The company has a market cap of $871.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$6.63 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 12-month low of C$3.30 and a 12-month high of C$7.81.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$42.28 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Wesdome Gold Mines will post 0.3075436 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wesdome Gold Mines Company Profile

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. explores for, extracts, processes, produces, reclaims, and sells gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of doré bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario.

