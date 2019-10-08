Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd (TSE:WDO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd (TSE:WDO) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$6.98.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on WDO. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Desjardins downgraded Wesdome Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Eight Capital increased their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$6.25 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Pi Financial increased their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$4.50 to C$5.65 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.
WDO stock traded up C$0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$6.45. 192,845 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 700,434. The company has a market cap of $871.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$6.63 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 12-month low of C$3.30 and a 12-month high of C$7.81.
Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. explores for, extracts, processes, produces, reclaims, and sells gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of doré bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario.
