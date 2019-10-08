Weather Gauge Advisory LLC Trims Stake in Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC)

Weather Gauge Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,364 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 825 shares during the period. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC’s holdings in Capital Southwest were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,737 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Southwest in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Southwest in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Capital Southwest by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 19,975 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 7,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Capital Southwest by 4,647.2% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,545 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 8,365 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David R. Brooks acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.37 per share, with a total value of $53,425.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,565. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CSWC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley set a $23.00 price target on Capital Southwest and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. National Securities initiated coverage on Capital Southwest in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Capital Southwest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Capital Southwest currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.25.

CSWC stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,834. Capital Southwest Co. has a 1 year low of $17.22 and a 1 year high of $24.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $379.11 million, a P/E ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.77 and its 200-day moving average is $21.60.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 53.87%. The business had revenue of $15.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.90 million. Analysts anticipate that Capital Southwest Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.68%.

Capital Southwest Profile

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

