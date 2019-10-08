WBI BullBear Value 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:WBIB) Trading Down 0.2%

WBI BullBear Value 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:WBIB) traded down 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $21.56 and last traded at $21.57, 1,367 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 91% from the average session volume of 16,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.61.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.46.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th were paid a $0.0272 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in WBI BullBear Value 2000 ETF stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of WBI BullBear Value 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:WBIB) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.19% of WBI BullBear Value 2000 ETF worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

