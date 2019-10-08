WBI BullBear Trend Switch US Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:WBIN) Stock Price Down 0.3%

WBI BullBear Trend Switch US Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:WBIN)’s stock price fell 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.23 and last traded at $20.23, 421 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 33,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.30.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.45.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th were paid a dividend of $0.1672 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th.

