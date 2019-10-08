Waves Community Token Price Tops $0.14 on Major Exchanges (WCT)

Waves Community Token (CURRENCY:WCT) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 8th. One Waves Community Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00001656 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. Waves Community Token has a market capitalization of $1.36 million and approximately $10,054.00 worth of Waves Community Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Waves Community Token has traded up 13.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Waves Community Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003321 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012220 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.00 or 0.00194737 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.06 or 0.01022945 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000749 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00030824 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00090584 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Waves Community Token Profile

Waves Community Token launched on January 3rd, 2017. Waves Community Token’s total supply is 9,999,979 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,999,966 tokens. Waves Community Token’s official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Waves Community Token is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Waves Community Token is wavesplatform.com . The official message board for Waves Community Token is wavestalk.org

Waves Community Token Token Trading

Waves Community Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Community Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waves Community Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waves Community Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Waves Community Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waves Community Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.