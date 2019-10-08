Waters (NYSE:WAT) Trading Down 6.9%

Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)’s share price traded down 6.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $207.20 and last traded at $208.01, 1,026,039 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 70% from the average session volume of 603,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $223.48.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Cleveland Research lowered shares of Waters from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Waters from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.54.

The stock has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.43.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $599.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.46 million. Waters had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 50.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Waters in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Waters by 212.5% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 225 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Waters by 92.0% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 288 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Waters in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Amica Retiree Medical Trust acquired a new position in Waters in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

