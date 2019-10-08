Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH cut its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 312 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WM. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 45.8% during the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 360,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,539,000 after buying an additional 113,173 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 6.6% during the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2.0% during the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 45,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,216,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 4.3% during the second quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 33,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBT Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter valued at $205,000. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James set a $127.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.25.

In other Waste Management news, Director Patrick W. Gross sold 289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.61, for a total value of $34,278.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,378 shares in the company, valued at $6,331,164.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Tara J. Hmmer sold 4,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.04, for a total transaction of $559,391.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,770,398.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,047 shares of company stock worth $1,551,138. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:WM traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,071,139. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.22 and a 1 year high of $121.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $49.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.27.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $0.512 dividend. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 48.81%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

