Wanchain Trading 4.6% Higher Over Last Week (WAN)

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 8th. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $21.68 million and approximately $2.97 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00002479 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX, Kucoin, Bitbns and Binance. In the last week, Wanchain has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00007661 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010872 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 30.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003188 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000348 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000583 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Wanchain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,152,493 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org

Wanchain Coin Trading

Wanchain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Bitbns, Binance, Huobi and DragonEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

