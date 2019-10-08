Waltonchain (WTC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $30.82 Million

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 8th. Waltonchain has a market cap of $30.82 million and $2.05 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Waltonchain has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Waltonchain token can now be bought for about $0.72 or 0.00008810 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX, Bithumb, Huobi and HitBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $180.26 or 0.02193541 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00056343 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012230 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00006260 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 90.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000880 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Waltonchain Token Profile

WTC is a token. Its genesis date was August 27th, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 70,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,565,308 tokens. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain . Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org

Buying and Selling Waltonchain

Waltonchain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, HitBTC, Kucoin, Binance, Allbit, Huobi, LATOKEN, Bithumb, Coinnest, OKEx, DragonEX and COSS. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waltonchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Waltonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

