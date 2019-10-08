Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) Receives $17.83 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.20.

Several research analysts recently commented on WNC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine upgraded Wabash National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum cut Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

Get Wabash National alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WNC. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Wabash National by 121.7% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 22,969 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Wabash National by 1.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 224,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after buying an additional 3,533 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wabash National during the second quarter valued at approximately $167,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Wabash National by 18.5% during the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 223,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after buying an additional 34,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wabash National during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,899,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WNC traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $13.56. The company had a trading volume of 298,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,065. Wabash National has a 12-month low of $12.25 and a 12-month high of $17.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $737.89 million, a P/E ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 2.06.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07. Wabash National had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 2.67%. The business had revenue of $626.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wabash National will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.22%.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes transportation and diversified industrial products; and provides services primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment provides dry van trailers; platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies, big tire haulers, steel coil haulers, and RoadRailer trailers; aftermarket parts and services; and used trailers.

Read More: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Wabash National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabash National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.