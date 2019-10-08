Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) Receives $17.83 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.20.
Several research analysts recently commented on WNC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine upgraded Wabash National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum cut Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WNC. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Wabash National by 121.7% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 22,969 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Wabash National by 1.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 224,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after buying an additional 3,533 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wabash National during the second quarter valued at approximately $167,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Wabash National by 18.5% during the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 223,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after buying an additional 34,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wabash National during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,899,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.37% of the company’s stock.
Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07. Wabash National had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 2.67%. The business had revenue of $626.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wabash National will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.22%.
About Wabash National
Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes transportation and diversified industrial products; and provides services primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment provides dry van trailers; platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies, big tire haulers, steel coil haulers, and RoadRailer trailers; aftermarket parts and services; and used trailers.
